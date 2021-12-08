Bengals reveal jersey combo for Week 14 showdown with 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Paul Brown Stadium in Week 14 and don some tried-and-true jerseys in the process.

Per the team, the players will wear the black jerseys with white pants that feature the orange stripes.

While the redesigned jerseys are quite the looker, it’s worth pointing out that the Bengals are 0-3 in black jerseys so far this season. A week ago, they had black tops, white pants and black stripes in the 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday will mark the final home game before the team takes a trip to Denver to play the Broncos. Then it’s back to PBS for a two-game homestand before finishing the year in Cleveland.

List