Bengals reveal jersey combo for critical AFC showdown vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals have rolled up the curtain on the jersey choices for this weekend’s critical AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per the team, the players will wear orange jerseys, black pants and orange socks with Patrick Mahomes and Co. visiting Paul Brown Stadium.

And as The Athletic’s Jay Morrison pointed out, the Bengals are 8-2 in their last 10 games in orange jerseys and 26-8 overall in those threads.

While this weekend might be the last homestand of the year for the Bengals, they’re currently on pace to host a playoff game against the Patriots. If they beat the Chiefs, they’ll take the AFC North and secure a playoff bid as one of the top four seeds.

From the sounds of it, they’ve picked the right jerseys for the job.

