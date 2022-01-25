Bengals reveal jersey combo for AFC championship vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals will make it two in a row when it comes to jersey selection next weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tuesday, the Bengals announced they will wear white jerseys and pants in Kansas City, with black stripes bringing the look together.

That’s the exact same look they rocked on the road in the divisional round while taking down the Tennessee Titans.

Actual jersey record hasn’t mattered much to the Bengals in the playoffs so far. They had been 1-4 in black jerseys before wearing those during the wild card win over the Las Vegas Raiders to start the postseason.

For the Bengals, the hope is they get a win so they can start thinking about what they might wear in the Super Bowl next.

Looks so nice, we'll wear it twice! Our uniforms for the AFC Championship Game. ⤵ pic.twitter.com/wGgHA7bxK8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 25, 2022

List