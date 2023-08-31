Bengals reveal A.J. Green as Ruler of Jungle for home opener vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals great A.J. Green will be the team’s Ruler of the Jungle for the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

That’s the September 17 home opener for the Bengals at Paycor Stadium, a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

As Bengals fans surely know, Green was something of a Ravens-destoryer throughout the course of his career, registering nine touchdowns in 13 games against Baltimore.

The team’s website reminisced about some of his dominant performances during the announcement:

And, it seems, more monster games. His single-game high came against the Ravens in a 2015 game in Baltimore with 227, the last seven coming with 2:10 left on a touchdown pass from Andy Dalton that gave them a come-from-behind 27-24 win. The year before in the 2014 opener in Baltimore with the Bengals trailing by one, Green caught a 77-yard touchdown pass from Dalton with 4:58 left for another come-from-behind win.

Green is the second all-time receiver in Bengals history after leaving the team after the 2020 season.

.@ajgreen_18 is coming back to RULE THE JUNGLE Week 2 against the Ravens! 🎟️: https://t.co/nXeGCLpbGi pic.twitter.com/e9ATGc6kub — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 31, 2023

