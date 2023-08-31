Bengals reveal A.J. Green as Ruler of Jungle for home opener vs. Ravens

Chris Roling
·1 min read

Cincinnati Bengals great A.J. Green will be the team’s Ruler of the Jungle for the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

That’s the September 17 home opener for the Bengals at Paycor Stadium, a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

As Bengals fans surely know, Green was something of a Ravens-destoryer throughout the course of his career, registering nine touchdowns in 13 games against Baltimore.

The team’s website reminisced about some of his dominant performances during the announcement:

And, it seems, more monster games. His single-game high came against the Ravens in a 2015 game in Baltimore with 227, the last seven coming with 2:10 left on a touchdown pass from Andy Dalton that gave them a come-from-behind 27-24 win. The year before in the 2014 opener in Baltimore with the Bengals trailing by one, Green caught a 77-yard touchdown pass from Dalton with 4:58 left for another come-from-behind win.

Green is the second all-time receiver in Bengals history after leaving the team after the 2020 season.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire