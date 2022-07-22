Bengals to reveal full alternate helmet jersey display next week

The Cincinnati Bengals finally unveiled the expected white and black alternate helmet on Friday.

As fans quickly pointed out though, the team didn’t show off what jerseys might go with the fresh new look, nor did they share pictures of players actually wearing them.

Turns out there’s more to come.

According to the team’s Seth Tanner, the Bengals will have a full helmet and jersey display up by the throne at Paul Brown Stadium on “Back Together Saturday” on July 30.

The special event, already sold out, is the one chance fans have all year to see a training camp practice inside the stadium itself.

Rest assured fans who aren’t in attendance will see plenty about the new look soon after the event starts and it will be interesting to see what uniform combo the team will actually use with the new helmets.

A deal's a deal. 🤝 Presented by Swift Meats pic.twitter.com/miE5FLlzdS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2022

