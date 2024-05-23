Bengals reveal 2024 Ring of Honor ballot

The Cincinnati Bengals have revealed which game will serve as its Ring of Honor showcase during the 2024 season.

Alongside doing that, the team has also pulled back the proverbial curtain on which players will populate the ballot this year:

K JIM BREECH (1980-92)

RB JAMES BROOKS (1984-91)

WR CRIS COLLINSWORTH (1981-88)

RB COREY DILLON (1997-2003)

S DAVID FULCHER (1986-92)

NT TIM KRUMRIE (1983-94)

G DAVE LAPHAM (1974-83)

RG MAX MONTOYA (1979-89)

CB LEMAR PARRISH (1970-77)

TE BOB TRUMPY (1968-77)

LB REGGIE WILLIAMS (1976-89)

Last year, the Bengals added Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson to the list of Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley.

This year, the inductees should make for an interesting debate as the obvious names have now earned their place.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire