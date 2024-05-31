Bengals returners sound excited about new kickoff rules

Cincinnati Bengals players, like any across the league right now, have reacted differently to the NFL’s kickoff rule changes.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson recently talked about the changes and what it means for his role.

But what about the guys actually returning the kicks?

Running back Trayveon Williams, for example, loves that the new rules should force returns on what could be 90 percent or more of kickoffs.

“My primary role is as a kick returner and it’s a great opportunity,” Williams said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Up until this year, it was a touchback league. Now I’m going to have more opportunity to help us win games. I think that’s what I’ve been able to do. Be decisive and go.”

The new rules, which state coverage players can’t cross the 50-yard line until the ball hits the ground or a player within 20 yards of the endzone, should create all different types of kicks heading at returners.

That has wide receivers such as Charlie Jones excited for the opportunity to catch more punt-styled kicks.

“I could also see you arguing it’s kind of like a punt return. Catch the ball, find a little seam. And hit it,” Jones said, per Hobson. “I think it works either way. I think it’s something that is definitely going to take time. I think you’ll see people figuring out their own little new ways of doing it. You’ll just have to see how it plays out in preseason.”

So far in practices, the Bengals have been bracing for all types of kicks while figuring out what works best. In theory, both Williams and Jones will see plenty of work next year, to say the least.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire