Bengals reportedly want to interview Todd Monken

Josh McDaniels is no longer on the Bengals’ list of candidates for their head coaching job, but it appears another offensive coordinator could find his way into the mix.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports the Bengals would like to speak to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Monken doesn’t have a contract in Tampa for next season and the impending arrival of a new coach likely means that Monken will be moving on one way or another.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Jets have also been linked to Monken, who was the head coach at Southern Miss before joining Dirk Koetter’s staff in Tampa. Former Jets and current Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick endorsed Monken this week.

“I’m telling you: He’s got it,” Fitzpatrick said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “He’s got the ‘It factor’ as a head coach.”

There’s no reported date for a Monken interview with the Bengals at this point.