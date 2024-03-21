Bengals reportedly interested in Colorado State TE Dallin Holker

The Cincinnati Bengals still seem to have their eyes set on taking a tight end at some point in the 2024 NFL draft.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the team has interest in Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker, who is projected to go somewhere in the third through fifth rounds.

Holker spent his senior season at Colorado State, catching 64 passes for 767 yards and six touchdowns, a massive improvement in his pass-catching from his first three seasons at BYU, where he totaled 42 catches for 521 yards and three touchdowns in those three years.

Conway reported that Bengals tight ends coach James Casey attended the team’s pro day on March 18.

The Bengals haven’t drafted a tight end since they took Drew Sample in the second round of the 2019 draft, but they have met with or shown interest in many of them this offseason including Georgia’s Brock Bowers, Iowa’s Erick All and Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders.

All of this interest comes after they signed both Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson in free agency. With three tight ends on the roster now, the Bengals have made it so it won’t be necessary to take one in the draft, but if any of them are the best player available at the Bengals pick, they likely would still take another.

