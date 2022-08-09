Starting this season, the Bengals will play at Paycor Stadium.

Paycor is an HR software company and won the bidding to put its name on the Bengals’ homefield, which had previously been called Paul Brown Stadium.

The news is not likely to thrill football fans: Paul Brown is one of the most significant figures in the history of the sport of football, while Paycor is a company few have heard of. Bengals owner Mike Brown, likely aware that it wouldn’t go over well with fans, put out a statement saying he thinks his late father would have embraced it.

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” Brown said. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

If the extra revenue makes it easier for the Bengals to afford to pay core players like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, fans will probably be on board.

Bengals rename home field to Paycor Stadium originally appeared on Pro Football Talk