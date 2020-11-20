The Bengals have returned offensive lineman Fred Johnson and defensive lineman Margus Hunt from the COVID-19 list to the active roster.

Johnson went on the list Nov. 6, with Hunt following three days later.

The Bengals have placed several players on the COVID-19 reserve list over the past week. Cornerback Trae Waynes also came off the COVID-19 list this week, and he reverted to the injured reserve list.

The team added practice squad defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun to the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week.

Hunt has played two games, with one start, for the Bengals this season, seeing action on 51 defensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

Johnson has played eight games with three starts. He started at right guard in Weeks 2 and 3 and right tackle in Week 8.

Bengals remove Fred Johnson, Margus Hunt from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk