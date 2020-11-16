The Bengals removed cornerback Brian Allen from the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, the team announced.

Allen will return to the practice squad.

The Bengals placed Allen on the COVID-19 reserve list Nov. 11.

Allen, a fifth-round choice of the Steelers in 2017, signed with the Bengals on Nov. 3. He also spent time on the 49ers’ practice squad earlier this season, playing in one game for San Francisco.

The Bengals will remain in intensive COVID-19 protocol this week, with no in-person meetings, coach Zac Taylor said Monday. They still have practice squad cornerback Winston Rose and backup offensive tackle Fred Johnson on the COVID-19 reserve list, and four coaches missed Sunday’s game for COVID-19 reasons.

Bengals remove Brian Allen from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk