Bengals remain great fit for free-agent G Dalton Risner

The Cincinnati Bengals could use some depth along the offensive line and due to compensatory pick rules could get active in free agency again soon.

Looking at the list of available veteran offensive linemen out there, Dalton Risner’s name sticks out in a big way.

Risner, a former second-round pick in 2019, allowed just three sacks over 967 snaps last year, per PFF’s numbers. The rest of his game lags behind his pass-blocking acumen, but that’s something the Bengals would be hard-pressed to complain about as depth.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Valentino would agree, recently saying the Bengals are the best fit for Risner’s services:

Good blockers rarely last this long on the market. Dalton Risner’s best attributes are his durability and strength, but he’s a bit scheme limited because he’s not able to move laterally effectively. Turning 28 this offseason, Risner can be an absolute steal for teams needing a left guard who is competent in pass blocking at an affordable price.

This late into the market, Risner probably won’t demand much beyond a cheaper, one-year sort of prove-it deal. That has to be attractive to a Bengals coaching staff that is perfectly content with Cordell Volson at left guard — but wouldn’t mind veteran depth.

There’s no rush on this front for the Bengals, but Risner probably won’t last on the market much longer now that the draft is over and compensatory picks aren’t impacted by signings.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire