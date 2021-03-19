Bengals releasing Ryan Finley, Bobby Hart

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ryan Finley had everyone asking, “Where’d he come from?” when he helped the Bengals beat the Steelers on Monday Night Football in December.

Now, Finely will be in search of a new team.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are releasing him and offensive lineman Bobby Hart in an effort to clear cap space with their free agent signings.

Finley was a fourth-round pick in 2019. He started three games late in the season as a rookie, and Cincinnati fell in all three contests. He’s completed 49 percent of his career passes for 638 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

In his MNF start against the Steelers, Finley threw for 89 yards with a TD and rushed for 47 yards with a score.

Hart was Cincinnati’s right tackle for the last three years, signing with the team after a three-season stint with the Giants. Hart started all 16 games in 2018 and 2019 but appeared in 14 last season with 13 starts.

The Bengals will save $5.8 million against the cap by releasing Hart with only $1 million in dead money.

Bengals releasing Ryan Finley, Bobby Hart originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • A look into QB Tyrod Taylor’s contract with the Texans

    Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor signed a one-year contract. Here is a look at the financial breakdown.

  • Bengals cut Bobby Hart after free-agency spending spree

    The Cincinnati Bengals made a move with offensive tackle Bobby Hart.

  • Inside the Aaron Jones deal

    The Packers didn’t apply the franchise tag to running back Aaron Jones. Then, Green Bay signed him to a new four-year deal. The details of the contract finally have emerged. The four-year, $48 million contract has a $13 million signing bonus. That’s the only fully guaranteed cash in the contract. The deal includes a non-guaranteed [more]

  • Bengals agree to terms with free-agent DL Larry Ogunjobi

    The Cincinnati Bengals made another splash in free agency.

  • Report: Bears cut cornerback Kyle Fuller

    Fuller was the Bears' first-round draft pick in 2014.

  • Report: Bengals hosting OT Riley Reiff on free-agent visit

    The Cincinnati Bengals are getting to work on the OL in free agency.

  • Sean Payton spotted scouting TCU’s pro day

    New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton was in attendance for TCU's pro day for 2021 NFL draft prospects, including top safety Trevon Moehrig.

  • Lions sign Don Muhlbach for 18th season

    Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach is back, for Year 18 in Detroit. The Lions announced today that they have re-signed Muhlbach, who hit free agency on Wednesday. This season Muhlbach will have been with the Lions for 18 years, putting him in a tie with Ben Roethlisberger for the longest current tenure with his team [more]

  • Bengals cut Geno Atkins after big trip to free agency

    The Cincinnati Bengals made a move with star defensive lineman Geno Atkins.

  • Report: Michael Brockers will receive new contract with Lions

    Detroit’s first team meeting might be a little awkward, given that newly acquired Michael Brockers called Matthew Stafford a “level up” from Jared Goff. But at least Brockers will presumably have the benefit of a little more financial security when he sees his once and future quarterback. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that [more]

  • Robert Saleh YouTube videos drove Carl Lawson to the Jets

    New York's rookie head coach and arguably its best defender played major roles in Carl Lawson's desire to join the Jets in free agency.

  • Allen Robinson accepts his franchise tag

    All it took was a simple flirtation with Kenny Golladay to get Allen Robinson to squeeze the bird in the hand. The Bears receiver has signed his one-year franchise tender, NFL Media reports. Anyone who reads PFT is not surprised; we posted roughly an hour ago that it was moving this way — even though [more]

  • Bengals re-sign Tony Brown

    The Bengals are adding a couple of free agent corners to the roster this week and they’ve also re-signed one of their own. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tony Brown is re-signing with the team. Brown was set to be a restricted free agent before reaching that agreement. The Bengals claimed Brown off [more]

  • Latest Giants free agency buzz: Ravens have reportedly reached out to Kenny Golladay's agent

    Here's the latest NFL free agency buzz as it pertains to the Giants.

  • Instant analysis, grade for Bengals agreeing to terms with OT Riley Reiff

    Here's a closer look at the Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Riley Reiff.

  • Apple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is warning Chinese app developers and tech companies not to circumvent its new privacy rules that are expected to roll out this spring, according to a report by the Financial Times. What Happened: The new feature will require apps to obtain permission from users before tracking them, according to Apple. However, tech companies in China are testing multiple workarounds for the new feature so as to continue tracking users without their permission, as per the FT report. Apple has reportedly sent warnings to at least two Chinese app developers who were testing methods to circumvent the feature. One of the app developers used a system called CAID, developed by the state-backed China Advertising Association. Five of China’s biggest tech companies, including Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TECHY) and ByteDance are testing or implementing CAID to identify users in the future, according to FT. Other proposed workarounds use a process known as fingerprinting. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: Apple’s upcoming privacy changes will give users more privacy from mobile advertising but is unpopular with app developers, many of which are small businesses. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) too has heavily criticized Apple’s proposed privacy changes, taking the stand that it is against small businesses. Earlier this month, the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that the privacy changes would make it harder for small businesses to reach customers using targeted advertising. Facebook said in August last year that it observed a 50% drop in Audience Network publisher revenue in its testing. The social media giant is the second-largest recipient of advertisement revenues after Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Price Action: Apple shares closed about 3.4% lower on Thursday at $120.53. Read Next: Apple's Rumored AR Headset To Feature Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition For Payments: Analyst See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAfter Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule ChangesTesla, Apple Power Component Supplier Slashes China Workforce By About Half© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • LaVar Ball: Reuniting his sons would be 'biggest thing in NBA'

    LaVar Ball talked to The Times for stories published this week about his family business and three basketball-playing sons. Here are more quick takes.

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. learning about ‘different kinds of power’ as he moves toward welterweight title

    Ortiz insists he’s hitting harder now than he ever has as he prepares for his bout on Saturday on DAZN against ex-super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.

  • Sailing: Spithill keen to come back for another America's Cup tilt

    Spithill, who was part of Oracle Team USA's team that lost 7-1 to TNZ in 2017, helped Luna Rossa into a 3-2 lead but five successive race defeats ended his bid for a third America's Cup triumph on Wednesday. The 7-3 loss also dashed Italy's hopes of securing sport's oldest international trophy for the first time and Spithill, who skippered Oracle to America's Cup wins in 2010 and 2013, felt he had let the team down.

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.