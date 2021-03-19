Bengals releasing Ryan Finley, Bobby Hart

Ryan Finley had everyone asking, “Where’d he come from?” when he helped the Bengals beat the Steelers on Monday Night Football in December.

Now, Finely will be in search of a new team.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are releasing him and offensive lineman Bobby Hart in an effort to clear cap space with their free agent signings.

Finley was a fourth-round pick in 2019. He started three games late in the season as a rookie, and Cincinnati fell in all three contests. He’s completed 49 percent of his career passes for 638 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

In his MNF start against the Steelers, Finley threw for 89 yards with a TD and rushed for 47 yards with a score.

Hart was Cincinnati’s right tackle for the last three years, signing with the team after a three-season stint with the Giants. Hart started all 16 games in 2018 and 2019 but appeared in 14 last season with 13 starts.

The Bengals will save $5.8 million against the cap by releasing Hart with only $1 million in dead money.

