The Bengals opened up a spot on their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have released veteran guard Xavier Su'a-Filo. Su’a-Filo was activated off of injured reserve on Monday and took the roster spot of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who went on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Su’a-Filo had been out since Week Two with a leg injury. He started seven games for Cincinnati the last two seasons and he’s made 60 career starts.

The Bengals did not move anyone onto the 53-man roster. They did sign defensive tackle Doug Costin to the practice squad. Costin played 13 games for the Jaguars.

Bengals release Xavier Su’a-Filo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk