Bengals release fan protocols for attending games this month

The Cincinnati Bengals will welcome fans back to Paul Brown Stadium in October, the first time occurring in Week 4 while the team plays host to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In preparation for this weekend’s event, the team issued guidelines for fans able to attend the game.

Those guidelines include detailing the four seating zones available to the 6,000 fans, details on the socially-distanced pods (clusters) of seating within zones and information on social-distancing guidelines, the mask mandate and more.

Perhaps the most interesting part is the “Fan Health Promise” listed at the bottom, which reads: “Fans must not come to the game if, in the last two weeks, they have tested positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.”

Other teams have had similar guidelines work at stadiums in the NFL so far, though the announcement here dropped at the same time it was revealed one team is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Cincinnati was granted a special variance by Ohio governor Mike DeWine recently to attempt a two-game trial run at getting fans back attending games.