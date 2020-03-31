The Bengals’ renovation of their cornerback group will apparently include the departure of Dre Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick posted a farewell message on his Instagram story on Tuesday that said he wanted to thank the fans, city and his teammates until they meet again. Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Bengals are going to release the 2012 first-round pick.

A knee injury limited Kirkpatrick to six games last season, which was his fifth as a full-time starter in Cincinnati. He posted 302 tackles, 10 interceptions, three sacks and a forced fumble during his time with the team.

Kirkpatrick was set to make base salaries of $9.4 million in 2020 and 2021. The Bengals will clear over $8.2 million in cap space with the move.

The Bengals have signed former Vikings corners Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander along with former Titan LeShaun Sims this month. They saw Darqueze Dennard agree to a deal with the Jaguars early in free agency, but that fell apart and he remains a free agent. Cincinnati also released B.W. Webb and re-signed Torry McTyer while Tony McRae signed with the Lions.

UPDATE 10:17 a.m. ET: The Bengals have announced the move.

Bengals will release Dre Kirkpatrick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk