Complete 2023 NFL season schedule announced

Bengals release 2023 schedule with amazing video

Chris Roling
·1 min read

In recent years, the rollout of an NFL team’s schedule has been one of the biggest competitions among teams — with the Cincinnati Bengals right at the forefront of that conversation.

Ever since an infamous schedule-release video that shall not be named a few years ago, the Bengals have stepped up big on social media, morphing into one of the heavyweights when it comes to a variety of content.

Chief among those is the schedule reveal, which this year features a social media theme intermixed with some analyst footage and otherwise.

The video, which aims to rank as one of the best released by any team this year, chronicles the hype-filled schedule with highlights such as a New Year’s Eve showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, the primetime game against the Buffalo Bills and more.

Here’s a look at the team’s video for the official schedule release:

