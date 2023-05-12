Bengals release 2023 schedule with amazing video

In recent years, the rollout of an NFL team’s schedule has been one of the biggest competitions among teams — with the Cincinnati Bengals right at the forefront of that conversation.

Ever since an infamous schedule-release video that shall not be named a few years ago, the Bengals have stepped up big on social media, morphing into one of the heavyweights when it comes to a variety of content.

Chief among those is the schedule reveal, which this year features a social media theme intermixed with some analyst footage and otherwise.

The video, which aims to rank as one of the best released by any team this year, chronicles the hype-filled schedule with highlights such as a New Year’s Eve showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, the primetime game against the Buffalo Bills and more.

Here’s a look at the team’s video for the official schedule release:

Screen time is up, schedule is out 📲 Here’s to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire