Bengals’ receiving corps ranked top in NFL by PFF

The Cincinnati Bengals group of receivers has been ranked high for a few years in a row now after the arrival of Ja’Marr Chase, and they have already been ranked as number on in the league this offseason by ESPN.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus agrees and has ranked them number one for the second straight year.

Here’s what Sikkema said about the Bengals receivers:

The Bengals were No. 1 on our receiving corps rankings last year and remain the top dog heading into 2023. Over the last two years, this wide receiving corps ranks third in receiving grade (85.8), sixth in receiving touchdowns (70) and third in receiving yards (9,434). Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd make the best receiver trio in the league, while Irv Smith Jr. and Joe Mixon give QB Joe Burrow pass-catching options beyond wide receiver.

Higgins, Boyd and Smith are each free agents after this season, barring an extension which has been talked about for Higgins for a while. The Bengals will need to take action if they want to remain at the top of the receiver rankings to keep a good set of weapons around for Burrow.

