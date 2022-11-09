Bengals RB Joe Mixon wins one of most predictable weekly awards ever

Onlookers could have written Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s name down for weekly awards in permanent marker after Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET slate ended.

Wednesday, the NFL announced Mixon is the AFC offensive player of the week after his five-touchdown performance during the blowout win over the Carolina Panthers.

There, Mixon totaled a franchise-record five total touchdowns, with four of those coming on the ground alongside 153 yards on 22 carries (7.0 average) and one coming through the air with four catches for 58 yards.

This is Mixon’s third time winning the weekly award. The first happened in Week 4 of 2020 against the Jaguars and second during last year’s 165-yard showing in a Week 12 win over the Steelers.

