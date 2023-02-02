Bengals RB Joe Mixon issued arrest warrant for allegedly pointing gun at woman; agent expects charge to be dropped

Joe Mixon just wrapped up his sixth season with the Bengals. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

An arrest warrant was issued for Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati last month, according to multiple reports.

According to the warrant, obtained by WCPO’s Evan Millward, police said Mixon pointed a gun at a woman on Jan. 21 and said, “You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you, the police [can't] get me.”

Other specifics surrounding the incident — which officials said occurred just one day before their divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in New York — are not yet known.

The warrant was issued for one count of aggravated menacing, a charge in Ohio that states a person shall not knowingly “cause another to believe that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person's unborn, or a member of the other person's immediate family.”

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the Bengals said in a brief statement, via Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch. “The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, said he expects the misdemeanor charge to be dropped on Friday.

"It was a rush to judgement," Schaffer told the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of a damage that can be done to the person's reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don't play with people's lives."

Mixon's mom also briefly spoke to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway on Thursday night.

This just in: When I reached out to #Bengals RB Joe Mixon for a comment on the warrant, his mom answered and said:



"Did he do it, no he didn't."



Referenced the term "money hungry" and said "you guys know Joe" and then hung up.@Enquirer — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) February 3, 2023

Mixon had 814 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last season, his sixth with the Bengals. He had 19 rushing yards on eight carries, along with three catches, in the Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game last week.

The 26-year-old will enter the third year of a four-year, $48 million deal this fall.

The incident is the latest for Mixon during his playing career. He was suspended for a season while at Oklahoma in 2014 after he was seen on video punching a woman at a sandwich shop near campus. He was charged with a misdemeanor at the time. Mixon then spent two seasons playing for Oklahoma before the Bengals selected him with the No. 48 overall pick in 2017.