Bengals RB Joe Mixon enjoyed a monster five-touchdown day against the Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored more points himself than any other team during the NFL's early slate of Week 9 games.

Mixon scored five total touchdowns in the first three quarters of the Bengals' match with the Carolina Panthers, including three four rushing touchdowns and one receiving score. He finished with 211 combined yards on 26 total touches.

In fantasy football, Mixon scored 53.10 half-point PPR points – which easily leads the league through the first slate of games. What's even funnier is this performance by Mixon will account for 34 percent of his entire 2022 season's worth of points.

The Bengals fed Mixon early and often against the Panthers. He quickly scored in the first quarter and then Cincinnati took advantage of Carolina's offensive woes to give Mixon four more touchdowns in the second quarter, including Mixon's lone receiving score. He capped off his scoring day with a 14-yard scamper in the third to give the Bengals a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth.