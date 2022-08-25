  • Oops!
Bengals, Rams separated after big fight at joint practices

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The first day of joint practices between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams was uneventful.

The second day…not so much.

Early in practice, Bengals right tackle La’el Collins got into it twice with the Rams. Not long after, a full-blown skirmish broke out, to the point Zac Taylor and Sean McVay had to separate both teams.

According to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr., it appeared Aaron Donald was right there in the mix swinging a helmet: “Huge fight now. Rams D-Bengals O going at it again. Appeared Aaron Donald had a Bengals helmet in his hand and was swinging it repeatedly.”

More:

It looked like the Bengals then ended practice after the big skirmish.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

