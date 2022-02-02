Bengals-Rams reveal their jersey fits ahead of Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Rams reveal their jersey fits ahead of Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Raiders have named Champ Kelly as Assistant General Manager
Iowa State DL Eyioma Uwazurike is up next in Unpacking Future Packers, a countdown previewing the 2022 draft for Packers Wire.
Former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was introduced as the Ravens defensive coordinator in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The recently departed coordinator was promptly asked about the possibility of returning to Michigan as its head coach should Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL. "I would respectfully decline," Macdonald answered.
Coming into the Super Bowl as four-point underdogs, Mike Florio and Peter King discuss how the Bengals can leverage their strengths—Joe Burrow, their defense and rookie kicker Evan McPherson—to overcome the Rams.
Advanced stats can help baseball reward young players. But they need to be used more carefully than this.
The NFL has a fire burning. The NFL’s media conglomerate is fanning the flames. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that “he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.” The league initially declared that Flores’s claims [more]
Cedric Mullins turned in a breakout year months after a serious surgery.
Jimmy Garoppolo likely will have a number of suitors this offseason, and PointsBet examines where he could end up in a 49ers trade.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo likely played his final game as a member of the 49ers on Sunday In the NFC Championship Game.
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in order to ensure the team would wind up with the first overall pick and former Browns coach Hue Jackson made similar allegations in response to Flores’ lawsuit going public on Tuesday. Jackson responded to a [more]
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he [more]
Has Jimmy Garoppolo thrown his final pass for the 49ers? It sure seems so after listening to his season-end press conference.
Eric Weddle was out of football for nearly two years before he signed with the Rams ahead of the playoffs, but there wasn’t any rust getting in the way of his return to a prominent role in the team’s defense. Weddle went from playing 19 defensive snaps against the Cardinals to playing 61 in the [more]
Tom Brady was reportedly involved in an alleged tampering scandal with the Miami Dolphins.
If you were expecting a flowery, syrupy retrospective on Tom Brady’s career, now that the QB is officially retiring, you came to the wrong place.
The former head coach was clearly upset.
Fans should be thrilled about the Rams' uniform choice for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals