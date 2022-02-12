Bengals, Rams hold Super Bowl pressers

Much of that confidence may stem from the leadership found in quarterback Joe Burrow.

Selected with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has surpassed expectations to become the first quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl within two seasons of being drafted first overall.

Burrow said the key is in open and honest communication within the locker room.

"You have to know how to talk to the redneck from South Dakota like Riley Reiff and you've got to know how to talk to guys from Chicago and Atlanta and from all over the country, so I think working hard on building those relationships is the key," Burrow told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Rams have a different quarterback for this Super Bowl, trading for veteran Matthew Stafford last year.

"There's a lot of good positive juice," Stafford said.

"Everybody is excited about this. We have plenty of guys who have played in this game before on our team, and we have some guys that have never played in it. It's a great mix."