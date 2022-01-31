Bengals & Rams advance to Super Bowl 56, while Tom Brady retires?

Conference championship weekend continued the streak of nail biting games on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams advanced to Super Bowl 56. But the drama wasn't contained to Sunday, as ESPN reported Saturday afternoon that Tom Brady would be retiring after 22 seasons.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab dedicate the first half of tonight's podcast to the two conference title games. The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a stunning collapse from leading 21-3 over Joe Burrow's Bengals. What's next for the Chiefs and what do they need to do in the offseason to return to Super Bowl glory? In the NFC, the Rams came back from 10 points down in the 4th quarter, likely sending Jimmy Garoppolo onto the 2022 quarterback carousel.

In the second half of the episode, recorded Saturday afternoon, Charles is joined by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel to instantly react to ESPN's reporting that Tom Brady would be riding off into the sunset. What likely led to Brady's decision and what is his legacy as the greatest underdog in the history of the game?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts