Bengals quietly aren’t afraid of draft trades anymore

The Cincinnati Bengals have a reputation as a team that doesn’t do much in the way of trading, be it during an NFL draft or otherwise.

But like other things about the Bengals over the last few years, the reputation is a tad outdated.

The Bengals had made a handful of trades during the draft itself in recent years, with a notable trade-up surprising fans when they moved up to get Cam Taylor-Britt.

And as Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com broke down, this is a “new era” of sorts when it comes to the team getting trade-happy in the draft:

Since his longest-tenured lieutenant, director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic, arrived for the 2013 draft, the Bengals have pulled off 11 trades on the clock, more than any previous stretch in club history. A total of seven have come during head coach Zac Taylor’s five drafts, and there have been four in the four drafts of the 2020s. During that stretch, the Dukedom has also been streamlined. No more position coaches and other staff. Joining Tobin’s scouts and the ownership group led by Bengals president Mike Brown are Taylor and his three coordinators.

Disclaimer: This doesn’t mean the Bengals will fire up another trade in the draft this month, especially early in the order.

But it does add just a little more spice to mock drafts where the Bengals make a big trade.

And if nothing else, it’s proof that the team will work the phones if the decision makers are worried a prospect they like won’t fall to them, or that they’ll listen to offers that move them down the board, too.

