Bengals quarterback Matt Barkley leaves game with knee injury

All teams really hope for out of the fourth preseason game is for no players to get hurt.

So while it’s not worst-case scenario territory, the Bengals just failed to meet that goal.

Backup quarterback Matt Barkley started tonight (with Andy Dalton tucked safely on the bench), but didn’t make it out of the first quarter.

Barkley hobbled to the sidelines to get checked by trainers, and has already been ruled out for the night with a left knee injury. He walked to the locker room with the athletic training staff.

He was replaced by Jeff Driskel on the field, providing some deja vu after Driskel suffered a broken hand in last year’s preseason finale. Logan Woodside is the only other active quarterback tonight, so he figures to get plenty of work.