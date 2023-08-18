Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow not at preseason game vs. Falcons on Friday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't travel to Atlanta for the club's second preseason game against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night, a source told The Enquirer.

After going through a pregame workout ahead of the Bengals' first exhibition game against the Packers, Burrow won't be making a public appearance on the field tonight. His workout last week was the first time Cincinnati's franchise quarterback was publicly seen throwing and running since injuring his calf on July 27.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has kept details of Burrow's timeline to return to a minimum. When the initial news broke of Burrow's calf strain, Taylor said Burrow would be out for "several weeks." There's no further update at the moment.

Burrow suffered the non-contact injury on the second day of training camp a day after sharing his desire to play in a preseason game for the first time in his career.

