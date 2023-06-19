Bengals QB room ranked third in NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals’ high-powered offense has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few years and has been ranked highly over the offseason.

Now the Bengals quarterback room has been ranked third in the NFL by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Joe Burrow is obviously the biggest reason why they are so high.

Both players and coaches were taken into consideration for the rankings, and Florio said the Bengals have the coaching they need to get the most out of Burrow that they can.

Here’s some of what Florio said about Burrow and the Bengals quarterback room:

Burrow concedes the No. 1 to Patrick Mahomes. Burrow might currently be No. 2, one his way to No. 1. He can do it all. Great throwing, underrated running. And he has a knack for developing even more swagger when the season slips into single-elimination mode. His backups are nothing to brag about, all due to respect to both of them; Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning currently round out the depth chart.

Florio believes it’s inevitable the Bengals will find their way back to a Super Bowl at some point, and he even entertains the idea they could win a couple of them during Burrow’s time with the team.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire