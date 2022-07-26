Bengals QB Joe Burrow to undergo surgery to remove appendix

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have surgery to remove his appendix just as training camp gets underway.

The report comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Burrow actually reported earlier than Tuesday’s veteran report day at Paul Brown Stadium, instead showing up with the rookies and other quarterbacks (and the rehabbing Tee Higgins) to get to work.

Meaning, this news comes as a surprise, though not an overly concerning one for the Comeback Player of the Year who charged back from a knee injury earlier than expected last year before his breakout season.

Backup Brandon Allen will work as the No. 1 quarterback in early sessions starting Wednesday until Burrow’s back and cleared to play.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, source said. He’ll miss some practice time but better now than later. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

List