Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers leg injury during training camp practice Thursday
Its only the second day of training camp for the Cincinnati Bengals and fans of the team already have a reason to be worried.
Star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an apparent leg injury during an 11-on-11 drill, according to our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati. Several videos were posted across social media within minutes of Burrow’s injury.
Burrow was carted-off the practice field and back to the locker room at Paycor Stadium. Burrow was seen giving a thumbs up to someone as he left the field on the cart, the station reported.
The severity of Burrow’s injury wasn’t immediately known. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow suffered a calf injury and the team will get more information as time goes on, WCPO-TV reported.
Burrow was already wearing a sleeve on the leg he injured during practice.
This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as we learn more.
