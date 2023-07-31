Bengals QB Joe Burrow spotted in locker room wearing sleeve on injured calf

The latest update on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a mild one.

Monday, onlookers saw Burrow at Bengals training camp and in the locker room with a compression sleeve and without a noticeable limp, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

That snapshot of the injured quarterback meshes well with reports over the last few days since the incident.

One report said that Burrow’s availability for Week 1 isn’t a concern, while overall, he’s in a better spot than last year’s ruptured appendix — an idea brought up by a Bengals coach.

While Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the injury is of the “several weeks” variety, Burrow showing up in a sleeve and looking relatively normal is another sign there’s no major reason for concern right now.

