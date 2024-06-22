Bengals QB Joe Burrow sends Reds’ Elly De La Cruz autographed jersey

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently showed major love to Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz.

Burrow sent the city’s other massive sports sensation a signed jersey that said the following: “To Elly: Keep turning up the city.”

The 21-year-old superstar has done just that over 74 games, hitting 12 homers with 31 RBI.

For fans in the city, the ascension of superstars in both major sports has been a wild sight over the last few years. Seeing the two salute one another, then, is a pretty cool moment during the summer slog.

Here is a look at the jersey, courtesy of the Reds:

