Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he plans to play Week 1, not worried about contract: 'I'm ready to go'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he's ready for action (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

It appears Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's calf has recovered enough for him to take the field for the team's Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

"I'm ready to go," the quarterback told reporters on Wednesday, adding that he feels good about his ability to accelerate and stay mobile in the pocket.

The 26-year-old was officially back at practice on Aug. 30, a little more than a month after he first went down with a calf strain during training camp. He had to be carted away after pump-faking and beginning to scramble. As he looked downfield, he began to hop on his left leg and grab his right calf as he positioned himself to sit down.

Burrow was expected to be out for “several weeks," and comments from the Bengals camp about his progress were nothing but positive.

"I think he has a very healthy body," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after Burrow's return via ESPN. "And I'm encouraged by that.”

After completing 68.2% of his passes for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in three NFL seasons, Burrow was poised for a massive extension this year. After his injury, questions were raised about how those negotiations might be impacted.

Burrow addressed those concerns on Wednesday, saying that his focus is on football and winning in Cleveland. The deal is "the last thing I’m thinking about right now,” he said. “When it comes it comes."

It's not a change of tune from his stance before the injury. After the Los Angeles Chargers signed quarterback Justin Herbert to a five-year, $262 million extension, Burrow made it clear that he never considered holding out.

