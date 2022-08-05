Bengals QB Joe Burrow, recovering from an appendectomy, drives golf cart during conditioning drill
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Joe BurrowLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Day 7 of Cincinnati Bengals training camp wasn't the most impressive for the team's offense, by all accounts.
The unit had to run sideline-to-sideline "gassers" after losing to the defense in a red-zone competition.
In a show of solidarity and a reminder that he hasn't lost his sense of humor as he recovers from his appendectomy, quarterback Joe Burrow did the sprints alongside his teammates - in his golf cart.
The 2021 AP Comeback Player of the Year had an appendectomy before the start of training camp. He is not expected to be out for a lengthy amount of time.
Burrow threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns and led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season coming off an ACL injury.
NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates
I missed this. This is awesome. https://t.co/nTKSokT1Qa
— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 4, 2022
Offense running wind sprints after practice today, Burrow doing them in the cart pic.twitter.com/gNc9Ulzb7r
— Htown (@htown) August 4, 2022
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals QB Joe Burrow drives golf cart during sprints