Bengals QB Joe Burrow will play limited snaps in Bengals' preseason finale

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Wednesday that starting quarterback Joe Burrow will play in the Bengals' preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Burrow did not play in either of the Bengals' first two preseason games against the Buccaneers in Tampa or against Washington at FedEx Field. During a televised sideline interview during the opener, Burrow left open the possibility of playing in a preseason game.

Taylor said he kept Burrow on the sideline because his top priority is to ensure his players are ready to go when the Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings for the season opener on Sept. 12.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rolls out to throw during training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee last November after playing 10 games in his rookie season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft was fully cleared before the start of training camp and has participated in every practice but one earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow: Bengals QB to make return from injury in preseason finale