Bengals QB Joe Burrow up for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors

Joe Burrow’s performance in Week 2 on primetime is enough to have him on the shortlist for an award.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is one of five rookies up for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors due to his 316 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions over 61 attempts in the loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Other candidates for the award include Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield.

Fans can vote on the award and watch highlights from all the standout performers at the tweet below.

Burrow, for what it’s worth, made history in Week 2 with his 61 pass attempts.



