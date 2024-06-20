Bengals QB Joe Burrow has heavy presence on NFL retail sales list
Cincinnati Bengals stars continue to move merchandise for the NFL.
So says a list released from the NFL Players Association detailing retail sales from March 2023 through Feb. 2024.
There, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ranks in the top 10:
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Burrow isn’t the only one charting on the list either, with Ja’Marr Chase slotting in the top 30, too.
Provided Burrow, Chase and the Bengals keep contending, there’s always the chance both guys could climb higher in the rankings by next year — with potentially other names from the team joining the rankings, too.