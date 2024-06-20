Bengals QB Joe Burrow has heavy presence on NFL retail sales list

Cincinnati Bengals stars continue to move merchandise for the NFL.

So says a list released from the NFL Players Association detailing retail sales from March 2023 through Feb. 2024.

There, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ranks in the top 10:

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Burrow isn’t the only one charting on the list either, with Ja’Marr Chase slotting in the top 30, too.

Provided Burrow, Chase and the Bengals keep contending, there’s always the chance both guys could climb higher in the rankings by next year — with potentially other names from the team joining the rankings, too.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire