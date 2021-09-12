Bengals QB Joe Burrow had this funny reaction to Chase Young's Instagram post

Joe Burrow had this funny reaction to Chase Young's Instagram post originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Remembering the contest in which you suffered a torn ACL can't ever be fun, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still had some fun with Washington star defensive end Chase Young's Instagram post on Sunday.

Joe Burrow’s simple reply to Chase Young’s IG post has me all the way ready for Week 1 pic.twitter.com/Z3QFYM3KSW — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 12, 2021

"Back in that stage," Young's caption read underneath the crushing hit he delivered on the goal line to prevent a Burrow rushing touchdown in their Week 11 matchup last season.

It was an incredible display of athleticism and strength from Young, who forced a fumble that was recovered. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft evaded one Washington defender, only to meet the No. 2 pick's powerful shoulder.

"Ouch," Burrow, who later tore his ACL early in the third quarter, commented in jest.

Young, who was an Ohio State teammate of Burrow's for two years before the QB transferred for playing time at LSU, made sure to give Burrow a supportive comment while the rookie QB was being carted off the field after later suffering that season-ending injury.

"I said ‘I love you and get well,’" Young told media postgame. "I pat him on the head and say a little prayer to God. Nothing else I could do.”

Additionally, Wizards star Bradley Beal was among the local D.C. contingent to show his support in the comments.

"Lead!!!!" Beal wrote.

"LFG!!!!" added Jeff Green, a former Wizard and local product currently playing for the Wizards.