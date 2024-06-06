Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s foundation raised big money at golf event

Here’s a fun follow-up to the recent work from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his foundation:

The recent efforts raised $1.1 million at its second annual golf event, per WLWT’s Charlie Clifford.

Like the inaugural year, big names like Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and a wealth of current players attended the event.

The foundation continues to provide for families in Ohio and Louisiana in areas such as food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

Here is a look at a few pieces of media from the event, which leapfrogged the number it set one year ago during its debut:

A look at The Joe Burrow Foundation's second annual golf outing at Stonelick Hills. On the course w/ Burrow, Zac Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit & Ted Karras 📹@Burrowfdn pic.twitter.com/7xvbxQCS9S — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) May 31, 2024

We had an amazing time at our 2nd Annual Golf outing, all in support of fighting food insecurity and promoting youth mental health. Check out some shots of foursomes and fun moments from our video booth. Foursomes: https://t.co/ZCKS9cIKj1

Video Booth: https://t.co/RqNvzbkGYt pic.twitter.com/qHPsUbHNQf — The Joe Burrow Foundation (@Burrowfdn) June 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire