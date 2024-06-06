Advertisement

Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s foundation raised big money at golf event

chris roling
·1 min read

Here’s a fun follow-up to the recent work from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his foundation:

The recent efforts raised $1.1 million at its second annual golf event, per WLWT’s Charlie Clifford.

Like the inaugural year, big names like Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and a wealth of current players attended the event.

The foundation continues to provide for families in Ohio and Louisiana in areas such as food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

Here is a look at a few pieces of media from the event, which leapfrogged the number it set one year ago during its debut:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire