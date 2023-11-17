Bengals QB Joe Burrow exits vs. Ravens with wrist injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will not return to Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a right wrist injury.

In the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Burrow was taken down by Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney following a pass attempt. On the next play, Burrow threw a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon but he appeared to be in pain after releasing the ball.

Following a trip to the medical tent, Burrow tried to throw passes on the sideline but was unable to grip the ball.

Joe Burrow is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a right wrist injury.



pic.twitter.com/YTAakhENPU — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 17, 2023

He then went to the locker room as backup Jake Browning took over at quarterback for the remainder of the half.

The Bengals initially listed Burrow as questionable to return before ruling him out after the halftime break.

QB Joe Burrow has been declared out. https://t.co/9gU5nZ5MqG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023

The injury came one day after Burrow appeared to be wearing some sort of brace or protective sleeve on his right wrist when the Bengals arrived in Baltimore. The Bengals posted and then deleted a video on social media Wednesday that appeared to show Burrow wearing the equipment.

Burrow was not listed on the injury report leading up to the AFC North showdown.