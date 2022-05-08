Bengals QB Joe Burrow behind just three names in NFLPA’s Top 50 player sales

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is now right alongside names like Tom Brady as one of the most recognizable football players on the planet.

So says the latest NFLPA’s Top 50 player sales, which is the verified rankings of officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise.

This list measured from March 1, 2021-February 28, 2022 and wound up with an interesting top five:

Division rivals like Lamar Jackson (11) and Ben Roethlisberger (45) didn’t crack the top 10. And while the odds Mac Jones remains top five by this time next year is hard to say, it’s pretty clear Burrow has some staying power on lists like these now — if not the ability to climb even higher.

Predictably, Ja’Marr Chase is the only other member of the Bengals on the list, checking in at No. 17.

List