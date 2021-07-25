Bengals QB Joe Burrow avoids PUP list to start Bengals training camp

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won’t start training camp on the PUP list.

Burrow was never in the plans to start training camp on any sort of list, but it’s still a good sign for the team as it gets ready to open camp. The 2020 No. 1 pick wasn’t on the list of Sunday’s roster moves that sent players to the PUP list and otherwise.

This tracks with how the Bengals and Burrow himself have talked about the pace of his recovery to date. He’s been adamant he’s ahead of schedule and will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season — if not potentially ready to take some snaps during the preseason.

With the help of Jordan Palmer, Burrow used his rehab this offseason to tweak his form and dramatically improve his throwing power, too He’ll get to show that off as soon as training camp starts.

List