Bengals QB Jake Browning named AFC Player of Week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Monday night in Jacksonville.

>>Bengals upset Jaguars in overtime, 1st Monday night road win in over 30 years

He completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and ran for two scores as the Bengals won, 34-31, in overtime.

Browning went 9 of 11 when passing on third down, including a 76-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter.

His 354 passing yards were the second most in team history by a quarterback within his first two starts. Jeff Blake passed for 387 yards at Seattle on Nov. 6, 1994.

>>Bengals to bring back all-white uniforms Monday night at Jacksonville

The Bengals improved to 6-6 by beating Jacksonville, 34-31.

They have a chance to get back in the playoff race Sunday when they host Indianapolis.

Cincinnati’s playoff hopes were boosted after Pittsburgh lost at home to New England on Thursday night.

The Bengals and Colts play at Paycor Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. Indianapolis enters the game with a 7-5 record.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.