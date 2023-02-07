Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher candidate for Bucs’ OC job

The Cincinnati Bengals extended the contract of quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher when other teams showed an interest during the playoffs.

Now Pitcher’s getting more interest anyway.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Pitcher will interview in person this week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers concerning their open offensive coordinator position.

Pitcher helped develop Joe Burrow and plays a key role in offensive gameplans and redzone installs, so his departure would be a problematic one for the Bengals. He’s the likely in-house replacement for offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who is out of the running for the Arizona Cardinals job, but remains a top candidate for the head coaching gig with the Indianapolis Colts.

From @gmfb on the #AZCardinals’ second round of head coaching interviews, the #Buccaneers’ search for a new OC (#Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher will interview in person this week) and the countdown to the #Raiders’ deadline to make a decision on Derek Carr. pic.twitter.com/oVTZpmoj78 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 6, 2023

