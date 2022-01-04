The Bengals have sewn up the AFC North, so they may be resting some starters in Week 18.

Four of the players who would be under consideration for a day off landed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday. The team announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson, safety Vonn Bell, center Trey Hopkins, and guard Quinton Spain have all been placed on the list.

All four players can return to the team in five days if they are asymptomatic.

Hendrickson had an 11-game sack streak come to an end against the Chiefs last Sunday, which leaves him at 14 for his first season in Cincinnati. Even if he misses this Sunday’s regular season finale, he should be back for their playoff opener.

Bengals put Trey Hendrickson, Vonn Bell, two starting OL on COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk