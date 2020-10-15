The Bengals will be without defensive end Sam Hubbard for at least the next three weeks.

The team announced that Hubbard has been placed on injured reserve Thursday. Hubbard injured his elbow in last Sunday’s 27-3 loss to the Ravens.

No corresponding move was announced, so the Bengals have one open spot on their 53-man active roster.

Hubbard has started all five games for the Bengals this season. He has 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a sack on the year.

With Hubbard out of action, the Bengals will have Carl Lawson, Carlos Dunlap, Khalid Kareem, and Amani Bledsoe as options to play on the ends of their defensive line.

Bengals put Sam Hubbard on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk