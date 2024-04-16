Bengals put Kentucky TE through workouts

The Cincinnati Bengals are putting another tight end through some workouts with just over a week to go until the 2024 NFL draft.

The most recent tight end is Brenden Bates from Kentucky, who they are putting through workouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. He also has an interview with the San Francisco 49ers and is receiving interest from several other teams.

Bates was at Kentucky for six seasons but didn’t get significant playing time offensively until his fourth year. He finished his college career with 57 games played, 26 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

He obviously isn’t much of a pass catcher, but he is a proven blocker in the running game and wouldn’t cost a high draft pick.

