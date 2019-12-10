Bengals put Auden Tate on injured reserve

The Bengals were likely to be without wide receiver Auden Tate after he suffered an MCL sprain last week, so they decided to protect one of their own.

The team announced that Tate was placed on injured reserve, and his roster spot was filled by promoting Damion Willis from the practice squad.

Tate had started 10 games this year, and had 40 catches for 575 yards and a touchdown.

Willis, an undrafted rookie from Troy, has appeared in 10 games this year, so retaining his rights was something they clearly wanted.